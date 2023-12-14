Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $526,000 Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAN. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $471,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,394.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 2.6 %

RYAN stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.07 and a beta of 0.47. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.92 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

