Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in BILL by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in BILL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.56.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

