Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases 7,992 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in JD.com by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 155.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $25.29 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

