Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

