SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,075,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SDY stock opened at $124.73 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.69.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

