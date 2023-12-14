Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

