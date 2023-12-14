SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $64.53 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

