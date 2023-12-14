Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $365.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $295.95 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.16 and its 200-day moving average is $352.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

