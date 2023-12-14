Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.2 %

QSR opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.