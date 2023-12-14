C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:C4XD traded down GBX 1.08 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 8.06 ($0.10). 1,673,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,035. C4X Discovery has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.63 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22 ($0.28). The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of £20.33 million, a PE ratio of -268.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.73.

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

