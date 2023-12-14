Tharisa (LON:THS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.88) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 141.94% from the company’s current price.

Tharisa Stock Performance

Shares of THS stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 62 ($0.78). 269,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £186.01 million, a PE ratio of 206.67 and a beta of 0.98. Tharisa has a 1-year low of GBX 51.95 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 111 ($1.39). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.37.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

