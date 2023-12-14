Tharisa (LON:THS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.88) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 141.94% from the company’s current price.
Tharisa Stock Performance
Shares of THS stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 62 ($0.78). 269,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £186.01 million, a PE ratio of 206.67 and a beta of 0.98. Tharisa has a 1-year low of GBX 51.95 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 111 ($1.39). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.37.
Tharisa Company Profile
