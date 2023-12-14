Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,065 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $41,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover stock opened at $147.30 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

