iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $79.80 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.