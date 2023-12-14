iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $31.53 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

