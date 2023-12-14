Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 166 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $163.12 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $164.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

