JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Boosted by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

