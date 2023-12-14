Barclays PLC Purchases 60,200 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $42,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $255.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

