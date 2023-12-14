SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,277 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $221,501,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,997,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after acquiring an additional 349,002 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,836,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 65,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $41.17.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

