Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $233.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

