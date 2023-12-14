Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,740 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. State Street makes up approximately 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of State Street by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in State Street by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,845,000 after buying an additional 139,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of STT stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

