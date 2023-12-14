Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,719 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $50,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $233.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.