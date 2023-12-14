Allied Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 2.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.84.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

