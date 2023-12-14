Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00 EPS.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $120.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.10. Jabil has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Jabil by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Jabil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 285,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

