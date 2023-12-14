Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWA LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $233.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

