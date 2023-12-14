Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises about 5.9% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.90% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

XHLF opened at $50.26 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

