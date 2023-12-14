Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $3.37 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after buying an additional 928,057 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $472.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $472.99. The firm has a market cap of $365.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

