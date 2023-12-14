Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,282 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,029 shares of company stock worth $6,989,505. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AAON opened at $67.37 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

