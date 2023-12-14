Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,684 Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Ryvyl at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVYL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryvyl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryvyl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryvyl stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Ryvyl Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62.

Ryvyl ( NASDAQ:RVYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Ryvyl had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a negative return on equity of 8,399.76%. The business had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryvyl Inc. will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.

