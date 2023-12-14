Barclays PLC Purchases 369,747 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,747 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Howmet Aerospace worth $43,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,026 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 244,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,797,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

