Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.91 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $5.18 million and $1.91 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,524.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00170608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.13 or 0.00548217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00395069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00116105 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000686 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

