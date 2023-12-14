GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) is Community Bank of Raymore’s 8th Largest Position

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the period. GATX comprises 3.4% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.19% of GATX worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GATX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,675,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,940,000 after buying an additional 255,466 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,890,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,077,000 after purchasing an additional 151,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in GATX by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 144,048 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.99. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

