Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, December 15th.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). On average, analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.23. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Enlivex Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

