Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Cepton Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CPTN opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.02. Cepton has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.
Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.12. Cepton had a negative net margin of 573.05% and a negative return on equity of 783.92%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cepton will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cepton
Cepton Company Profile
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
