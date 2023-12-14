Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Cepton Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPTN opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.02. Cepton has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

Get Cepton alerts:

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.12. Cepton had a negative net margin of 573.05% and a negative return on equity of 783.92%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cepton will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cepton

Cepton Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cepton by 492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cepton by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,824,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 477,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cepton by 625.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cepton by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 209,170 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cepton during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.