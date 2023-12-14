Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $336.50 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $336.50 million and $46.94 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00007445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,301.85 or 0.05335006 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00090512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00027173 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014858 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

