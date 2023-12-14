Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLTE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Belite Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

BLTE stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Belite Bio by 194.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Belite Bio by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Belite Bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

