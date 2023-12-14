Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $95.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Etsy stock opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $177,931.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,490. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

