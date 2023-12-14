Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

VICI stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,749,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,874,000 after acquiring an additional 654,792 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,263,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,453,000 after acquiring an additional 136,045 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

