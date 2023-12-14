Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 1,760 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.8% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $174.52 on Thursday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

