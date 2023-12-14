Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 600 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 2.2% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $239.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.24 and its 200-day moving average is $232.87. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

