American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Cut by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.8% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 127.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $174.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $182.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

