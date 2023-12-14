Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 2.2% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $239.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.87. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

