Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 487 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

MMM opened at $104.19 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

