CGC Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Up 2.4 %

Sysco stock opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $83.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

