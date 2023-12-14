Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 147,102 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,102 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of SCHR opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $51.22.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
