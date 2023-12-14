Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 147,102 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,102 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHR opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.