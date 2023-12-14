First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 513,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 317,724 shares in the last quarter.

FTSL opened at $46.05 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

