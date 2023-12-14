Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $13.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

