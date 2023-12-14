Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $24,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,856,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

AMP stock opened at $371.78 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $373.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.09.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

