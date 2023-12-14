Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 62,825 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 115,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

GLTR opened at $89.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.81. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $96.04.

