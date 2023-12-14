Global Assets Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $166.72 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.75.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

