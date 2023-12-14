W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 17.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 110,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 22.7% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

